Bhopal: Revenue minister asks officials to begin a survey of crop loss, damaged houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput says that he has directed the officials to survey the crops and the houses, damaged by the torrential rains in areas, where the flood waters have begun to recede.

Rajput has issued the order for surveying the loss in rain-ravaged districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The minister made the statement at a press conference on Thursday.

The minister has said he will present tentative figures of the flood-related losses at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The excess rainfall has destroyed hundreds of houses and so much damaged as many that they are no more livable, the minister said.

The revenue department has begun to assess the damages in the region