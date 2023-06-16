Bhopal: Revenue Inspector Caught In Police Net

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE), Lokayukta of Sagar have caught a revenue inspector red-handed in Panna while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30k, officials said on Thursday.

They said that complainant Jiyalal Yadav, a resident of Bhasuda village in Panna had approached the Lokayukta police. He told the officials that a revenue inspector named Krishna Kumar Sharma, posted at the revenue office in Panna, had demanded a bribe of Rs 30k from him for freeing his brother’s land from the possession of several people.

Lokayukta officials laid a trap and asked Yadav to hand over the amount in cash to Sharma, which was laced with a powder. No sooner did Sharma accept the cash amount, the Lokayukta police entered the office and arrested him. When Sharma was made to wash his hands, they turned red and he fell into the net laid by Lokayukta police.