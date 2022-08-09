Bhopal: Retired official of Raja Bhoj airport held for raping minor

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a retired official of Raja Bhoj airport for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, within 24 hours of the crime, Bairagarh police said here on Tuesday. The mother of the victim used to work as a maid in the house of the accused.

Police station in-charge DP Singh told media that they got a complaint on Tuesday from a household worker that the retired assistant manager posted in the fire section, Vinod Kumar Bairwa (63) had raped her daughter on Monday evening.

She stated that she is a maid servant and used to work in houses along with her daughter as a helper. On Monday when she had gone with the girl for work, she left the girl to complete the remaining work and she left for other houses.

Finding the girl alone, accused Vinod raped her and the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother.

The girl’s mother approached the police and filed the complaint. Police registered a case under section 376 and POCSO Act and launched a manhunt.

The police arrested accused Vinod on Tuesday and will present him in court on Wednesday.

