Bhopal: Retired IAF officer's murder case cracked, six arrested

Bhopal: Chhindwara police have arrested six persons in connection with murder of a 54-year-old retired group Capitan of Indian air force (IAF). The assailants had killed Rajesh Sahu as he failed to repay Rs 5 crore he had taken from the accused. After his retirement from the IAF, Sahu had started working as a property dealer in Bhopal. Sahu was murdered in Bhopal and was later taken to Chhindwara. His half-charred body was found in a car. The assailants had tried to make it look like an accident, however, police during investigation found some foul play.

Police have arrested key accused Gurjar Naresh and his accomplices Ashok Kumar Agrawal, Mohamad Ismail, Mahadeep Deharia, Shahrukh Khan and Shahwar Khan from Chhindwaara for the murder, said Sanjeev Uikey, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Chhindwara.

Police have also seized two cars, Rs 20 lakh and mobile sets.

The accused had staged the murder in such a manner that the police would suspect involvement of some local resident of Chhindwara instead of anyone from Bhopal. They even involved the family doctor of Sahu in the crime, who administered him injection to make him unconscious.

Then they drove him to Chhindwara where they burnt him inside his car, to make it pass as an accident.

Also they had thought that if police start investigation, they would link the death to any criminal of Chhindwara and no one will even think that the man was killed in Bhopal.

Gurjar had taken money from Sahu for properly dealing in partnership but when he went under the huge debt and was unable to return the money, he decided to eliminate him.

He took help from Sahu’s doctor Mahadeep Deharia and they administered him injection to make him unconscious. Later, they drove him to Chhindwara where they burnt him with his car on December 27.

The cops, however, when found the body, suspected it as murder as the body was only half charred and it did not look like an accident.

They later found CCTV footage and there it was seen that two other cars were following the victim’s car on the day of the incident.