Bhopal: Retired ASI killed; accused held

Bhopal: Retired ASI killed; accused held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) living in Nishatpura police station area was allegedly killed at midnight when he had gone to solve a dispute of his neighbour, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday the police said. The accused have been arrested. 

Police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey told media that the retired ASI Sardar Singh, a resident of Krishak Nagar, was a native of Shujalpur. 

On Wednesday, Singh’s neighbour Prakash Ahirwar had a dispute with his brother-in-law Rambabu Ahirwar. The owner of the house Narmada Prasad came to help Sardar Singh who was sleeping. Sardar Singh came and tried to solve the dispute and pushed away Rambabu outside the gate. On this, he got annoyed and ran into the house of his relative Prakash and brought a knife and attacked Sardar Singh. 

When Narmada Prasad saw Rambabu hitting Sardar Singh, he tried to save him. The accused Rambabu then attacked Narmada Prasad. The matter was reported to the police and they reached the spot and arrested Rambabu who was trying to flee from the spot.  The victim Sardar Singh was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 4.16 am.  The other victim Narmada Prasad has been admitted to a private hospital where his situation remains critical. The police have registered a case under section 307 and 302 of the IPC against the accused Rambabu and arrested him. 

