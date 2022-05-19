Bhopal: Retired army man found dead in his hosue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was found dead in his house in Guru Nanakpura under Aishbagh police station area, said police on Wednesday. His two sons work in Canada.

Police station incharge Manishraj Bhadoria told Free Press that the deceased Mahendra Singh lived alone in his house. He was a retired army personnel and worked as security supervisor in MANIT.

The neighbours of the deceased complained as foul smell emanated from the house of Mahendra Singh. The police reached the house and broke open the doors. When they went inside, they found Mahendra Singh lying dead on his bed.

The neighbours and other family members of the deceased told police that Mahendra used to drink heavily and no one liked to live with him. His father lives with other relatives.

The police informed that the body was handed over to family members including his sister, nephews, his father and other relatives. The police and family members have also informed his sons in Canada about the incident.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to take further action.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:09 AM IST