Bhopal: Retired Army Man Duped Of Rs 3L, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police have registered a case against a man for duping an army-man of Rs 3.06 lakh.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Anil Bajpai on Sunday said Jagdish Prasad Gautam (63) a retired Army man, was getting his house constructed in Kamla Nagar locality.

In February 2023, he had come across an iron-rod dealer Yuvraj Sharma on a social media platform. He contacted Sharma and sought iron-rods worth Rs 3.06 lakh. Sharma demanded payment in the online mode and Gautam did the same. After receiving the payment, Sharma did not send iron rods for a long time and even failed to return the amount to the retired army man.

Following this, Gautam approached the police and registered a case against Sharma. The matter is being probed, SHO Bajpai said.