Bhopal: Retired air force official succumbs to injuries

Bhopal: Retired air force official succumbs to injuries



Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired air force official on Thursday succumbed to his injuries he had sustained while cycling on October 2. The 67-year-old retired officer, Rajesh Dubey, a resident of Raksha Vihar, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said police.

According to police Dubey used to go riding bicycle for his daily morning workout. On October 2, while cycling down a steep slope at Nai Basti Gandhi Nagar he lost his balance and fell down. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. During the course of treatment, Dubey died on Thursday, said the police.

Police in the primary investigations found that the breaks of the cycle were not working properly and it led to the accident. The police have registered a case and started the investigations.

Bhopal: Bank account number to be issued for cooperation in Anganwadi upliftment program
article-image

