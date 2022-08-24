Bhopal: Retd judge to probe Lateri firing incident

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A one-member commission of Retired justice VPS Chouhan will probe the alleged gunning down of a tribal in Lateri of Vidisha district. The state government on Wednesday issued gazette notification of the Judicial probe commission on Tuesday, said the officials. The commission has been asked to submit a probe report within three months to the state government. The headquarters of the commission will be at Bhopal.

On August 10, a 32-year-old tribal man was killed and three others were injured when a team of forest patrol team had opened fire on them, suspecting them to be wood smugglers.

The incident took place near village Khatyapura under Lateri police station. The deceased tribal was identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Raipura village under Lateria police station. The injured Mahendra Bhil (22), Bhagwan Singh (30) and Rodji Singh (30), residents of the same village were admitted to the district hospital.

The general administration department (GAD) on Wednesday sent letters to eight officials including additional chief secretary home, principal secretary law and legislative department, registrar high court and others in connection with the notification.

The state government has stated four points on which the commission has been asked to investigate the incident.

1. Under what circumstances the said incident took place?

2. Whether the force used by the forest personnel was appropriate in view of the circumstances of the incident or not, who is to be blamed for it?

3. Necessary suggestions to check repetition of such incidents in future.

4. Any other matter as may be necessary or incidental to the case under inquiry.

