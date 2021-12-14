Bhopal: Retd BHEL employee gets death threat letter

Bhopal: A retired BHEL employee has received an anonymous letter threatening to kill him. Piplani police registered a case against the unidentified person on Monday.

Police station in-charge Piplani told media that the retired BHEL staffer Suryakant Diwedi, a resident of Kalpna Nagar, received an anonymous letter on Monday morning threatening to kill him. The unknown person in an abusive letter stated that Diwedi had once beaten him and now he would take revenge. The person wrote that he was very annoyed with Diwedi and so would ‘kill him’. Piplani police have registered the case under Section 507 of IPC and started investigations.

