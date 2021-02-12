BHOPAL: RESTRAIN private schools, parents tell state school education department

Bhopal: The parents under the aegis of Palak Mahasangh met officials of the school education department on Friday and urged them to restrain private schools. The parents said private schools are charging fees in addition to tuition fee, which is against decision of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Palak Mahasangh met the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar at his residence. As the minister was not in Bhopal, his staff sent them to the directorate of the school education.

“The school education department should define the ‘tuition fee’ as most schools add most expenses in tuition fee and demand too much against the spirit of High Court order,” Mahasangh convener Prabodh Pandya said.

Schools should provide option for giving online exams till barring those having board exams. This will help students to appear in exam without any tension.

“School managements are threatening the parents that their children will not be allowed to appear in exams if they do not deposit fee. Some schools also say that even a student appears in exam and fee remains unpaid then result of the student will be withheld,” Pandya added.

Pandya said that they met director KK Dwivedi at the office and he has assured us that the department will soon issue directives in this matter.