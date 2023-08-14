Bhopal: Restaurant Running On Nullah Collapses, No Casualty Reported | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant constructed after placing slabs on nullah collapsed in Sonia Colony under Aishbagh on Sunday. No casualty has been reported. Minister Vishvas Sarang visited the site and directed the authorities to remove encroachments over nullaha.

The minister said, nullah was encroached upon and slabs were placed over it to run a restaurant. The slabs broke down, but no loss of life was reported, he added.

“I have instructed them to ensure that there is no encroachment over the nullaha. We have given such instructions earlier also. People should not support any kind of encroachment,” said the minister.

The falling of slabs into the nullaha has disrupted its flow. Following the minister’s instruction, many illegal encroachments on the drains and nullah were cleared. Anti-encroachment squad of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed JCB to clear the illegal constructions.