Bhopal: Restart musical fountain at Upper Lake, demands former mayor

Bhopal: The musical fountain, inaugurated by former chief minister Kamal Nath at the Upper Lake, has been lying shut for over one-and-a-half years now. Bhopal former mayor Alok Sharma has demanded resumption of operation of the musical fountain at Upper Lake.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are not even willing to talk on the issue. Sharma said the project cost the civic body around Rs 7 crore, but due to wrong policies of the previous government, the fountain was shut.

The fountain was inaugurated in December 2019, but due to financial issues, it could not run for over a month.

At the time, the firm responsible for operating it had withdrawn from the project, due to alleged nonpayment of the dues.

The fountain should be restarted as cinema halls and other such facilities are allowed to run, said Sharma.

The fountain was inaugurated during the tenure of BMC council and it is lying shut since 2020. The fountain was inaugurated after much struggle as earlier there were issues related to the script to be shown there. Bhopal’s history and story of King Bhoj was to be depicted at the facility.

The script was once rejected by the state archaeology department after the content was found historically incorrect.

The BMC officials refrained from even making any comments on the issue. The BMC lake conservation cell city engineer Santosh Gupta said the officer who led the project has retired and now they do not have any clue about its restarting.