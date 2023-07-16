Bhopal: Residents Take Mud Bath To Highlight Poor Roads In Bagmugalia | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of 5 colonies located in a stretch from Prospera Colony to Sharda Vidya Mandir School and residents of Bagh Mughalia in ward no 53 on Sunday took mud bath as mark of protest against potholed roads.

After performing bhoomi pujan for construction of cement concrete road on February 23, nothing has been done for construction of road. The worst affected five colonies include Prospera, Palm Crest, Priyadarshani, Gyatri Vihar and Rameshwaram Deluxe.

To draw attention to the fact that even school buses do not enter these colonies, the women, children, elders and nearby residents took a mud bath and demanded that basic facilities be provided. All the residents of the area were present on the occasion.

Dr Pushpendra Patel, resident of Prospera Colony, said, “Bhoomi pujan was performed for CC road construction in February but no road has been constructed in five colonies - Prospera, Palm Crest, Priyadarshani, Gyatri Vihar and Rameshwaram Deluxe.”

Uma Shankar Tiwari, another resident, said, “Contractor did not construct road. Sewage water flows all over in these colonies. So, as mark of protest, we took a mud bath near Sharda Vihar Colony Baghmugalia. It shows disregard for residents for which contractor and Bhopal Municipal Corporation is to be blamed.”

