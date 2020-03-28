Bhopal: Residents raise concern over price hike, no dump collection

BHOPAL: The lockdown has brought the city to a standstill and left the residents petrified. Even after falling short of essential commodities, they are scared of leaving the house, claim the residents.

Complaints of absence of door to door collection of waste and cleanliness of streets also popped up amid the lockdown.

Price hike has become the talk of town and residents find themselves helpless as to where to dump their queries. Lack of proper helpline is leading people to take the issue to the social media too, but to no avail.

The price hike triggered by the lockdown is a major crime but we unaware of who to inform, said the residents.

Few users have also raised concern about the unavailability of necessary items in their areas. They say the shops around are either shut or the shopkeepers are selling the required items on a hiked rate.

They appealed of action required on the shopkeepers by the authorities.

A few persons are seeking advice on how to leave or reach Bhopal. A user Shashikant informed about one youth who had come to Bhopal for a visit and got stuck. Another member of the group assured him of help and informed him about vacant flats where he may stay.

Similarly others are seeking information about food and other medical facilities around.

They say the government should have imposed the lockdown with some preparation.