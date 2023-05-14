Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s lethargic attitude has been exposed as it has failed to take action against residents who dump garbage near water tank of Indus Umang Colony in ward 68. It is now regular practice that colony residents dump garbage near water tank. This has raised risk of water getting contaminated. Zonal office (ZO) Rajendra Ahirwar said, “We will look into matter. We will take the action if Indus Umang colony residents are dumping garbage near water tank. It contaminates water supply in the colony. It is directly related to public health.”

