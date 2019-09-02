Bhopal: Residents cry foul over delimitation of BMC

BHOPAL: The two consecutive losses in civic body elections in the state capital has rattled the congress party that looks now bent to even put the political map of state capital at stake.

The party has poorly fared even in the Vidhan Sabha elections in front of BJP in Bhopal. And in Lok Sabha election, a leader like Digvijaya Singh had to suffer defeat.

To satisfy their desperation to form government in the municipal corporation, it seems the district congress leaders are willing to go any extent, even making another municipal corporation in the city.

For that, the congress initially demanded another municipality and now it is demanding another Municipal corporation.

The proposed delimitation of Bhopal and creation of two municipal corporations in the city, formation of a separate municipal body in Kolar, has earned it criticism from the eminent citizens in the city.

The proposal was forwarded by Congress to create a separate municipal corporation in Kolar, is seen by many as only a gimmick to polish their political image.

After a series of hearings on the claims and objections on the proposal, now a final decision is pending.

A reality check by the Free Press has revealed, the idea of delimitation is not going down well with the residents of Bhopal, be it commoners, historians politicians among others.

Not only the common man but also the eminent citizens of Bhopal have opposed the move terming it is only politically motivated.

‘Doesn’t offers anything to residents’

Ex-chief secretary Nirmala Buch, rejected the idea at once and said it may suit agenda of some but has nothing to offer to the residents of Bhopal. She said Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is managing every issue very well and there is no need for any separate municipal body unlike any other metro city.

‘No useful reason’

Ex-commissioner of BMC Devi Sharan said the move will rather distort the present map of Bhopal for no useful reason. He said those who purchase properties in Kolar will feel cheated on learning that Kolar has been turned into another municipal corporation.

I live in Shahpura area, if I am suddenly informed that my house will now fall in any another municipal corporation, I will not take it as something in my favor, he added.

‘Hidden political agenda’

A communist leader Shailendra Shaily said those who are working for the delimitation, have hidden political agenda and have nothing to do with interest of residents.

He said consent of residents should be taken on the matter. He said says that any such move like delimitation is against the interest of the residents as well as the city and will be opposed by us.

‘We will not let them succeed’

Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma says that political parties are pressing for delimitation and a separate municipal body for their vested interest. He said we will not let the one who do not want to keep the interest of residents above politics- succeed.

‘Worked well in Delhi’

The district president of Congress Kailash Mishra, who supports the initiative, says the population of Bhopal is rising and that it needs a separate muncipal corporation for Kolar.

He says there are more than one Municipal Corporation in Delhi and that it has worked in the favour of development there.