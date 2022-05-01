Bhopal: Residential, commercial complex in memory of late CDS Bipin Rawat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A residential and commercial complex worth Rs 10 crore will be constructed in Samradha area under Huzur Assembly constituency in a year in the name of former chief of defence staff late Bipin Rawat, said local legislator Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday.

Sharma performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the complex in the presence of retired army officers.

A total of 48 flats along with 30 shops will be constructed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation in this complex to be built in village Samardha on Narmadapuram Road in his name. The complex will be ready in a year, he said.

He said, “The complex will be dedicated to the late army officer who became the first chief of defence staff and served the nation till his last breath. Both central and state governments admire and salute him for his bravery. This complex would be built in his memory.”

Speaking at the event, Sharma said every person would get a concrete house built for their family. And every household will get a personal tap water connection.

He asked the officials to complete all construction work. If the problems of the people will not be resolved on time, a meeting of the concerned officers will be taken to solve people’s problems.

