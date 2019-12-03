Bhopal: Reservation roster and number of sanctioned posts go missing from the higher education department!

BHOPAL: Roots of controversy related to PSC (Public Service Commission) selected assistant professors lie in the reservation roster as most cases in High Court pertain to violation of reservation roster. However the higher education department (HED) has failed to provide the it to the whistle blower who has sought information in this regard.

“Where is the reservation roster? I have sought information from HED under the Right to Information Act but it could not provide details of the reservation roster,” said DP Singh, whistle blower and RTI Activist.

HED also failed to provide documents on number of sanctioned posts that was given to PSC on the basis of which reservation chart was made. A copy was sought by the information commission from HED on Singh’s RTI application.

Information commission also sought documents related to number of posts after division of Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh in 2000. Back then 116 colleges and posts of about 2,175 assistant professors were transferred to the newly formed Chhatisgarh.

Singh said since 2014, state information commission has been giving instructions to the HED to provide documents related to number of sanctioned posts but HED has failed to comply with its orders.

“Posts that had gone to Chhatisgarh are still being counted by higher education department here as well,” added Singh.

“HED is playing truant with me. When I seek documents related to number of sanctioned posts and reservation roster in the directorate I am told to go to Vallabh Bhawan. When I file RTI in Vallabh Bhawan (Secretariat) I am told to go to secretariat,” said Singh.

HED could not produce the same documents in high court as well. Sources in the department say that they are unable to produce documents as they don’t have any.