Bhopal: Research Papers On Literary Journey Of Shafiqa Farhat Presented

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Literary events Silsila and Talash-e-Jauhar were held at Durrani Hall in the city on Monday. It was organised by District Adab Gosha, Bhopal, in the memory of litterateur Shafiqa Farhat.

Hasan Kazmi (Lucknow), Qazi Malik Naved (Bhopal), Dr Saba Azeem (Bhopal) presented research papers on the literary journey of Farhat.

Sarvashri Sarwat Zaidi, Parvez Akhtar, Parveen Sabah, SM Siraj, Sarwar Habib, Shoaib Ali Khan, Mahavir Singh, Umesh Mishra, Azeem Asar, Shamim Hayat, Pradyuman Sharma, Kamlesh Noor, Mohammad Rais , Paro Parveen Khan, Neeta Saxena, Deepti Gwali (Bhopal) also presented their works.

New composers of Bhopal participated in Phil-Badih (improvised) Mushaira and gave presentation. Winners Aamir Khan, Prashast Vishal and Aurangzeb Azam were selected by poets Qazi Malik Naved and Hasan Kazmi respectively. Urdu Academy awarded prize of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs1,000 and certificates to all the three winners.

