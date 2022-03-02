Bhopal: RERA registers 50% more projects in current year

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has registered 50% more projects in current year in comparison to last year, according to state government officials.

According to report, along with big cities, applications are being received for project registration from small towns like Dindori, Jhabua, Katni, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, Betul and Shajapur.

As a result, there has been an unprecedented increase in the project registration work of RERA this year as compared to last year. The number of registered projects in 2020-2021 was 232, while 352 projects have been registered so far this year. This is 50 per cent more than the previous year. Due to second and third Covid wave during 2021-2022 financial year, there has been an adverse effect on official work.

RERA secretary Neeraj Dubey said about 1,706 registrations were done after a brief examination in ongoing projects at the time of RERA Act coming into force. A total of 2,822 projects were registered in subsequent four years. The average of new project registration for four years is about 279, while in the fifth year alone the number of registrations has increased to 352.

The number of applications received for project registration is also on rise. Earlier, its average was 35-40 per month, whereas now the average of 70 per month. Last year, maximum number of applications, 55 to be precise, was received in February alone.

The authority has issued notices to colonisers in about 42 cases and imposed fines to ensure compliance of provisions of the Act. Such action has been taken for non-compliance of the orders passed in favour of allottees. The registration of one project has also been cancelled, according to RERA secretary.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:56 AM IST