Bhopal: Replica of ‘Karapat’ inaugurated at IGRMS

BHOPAL: The replica of entrance gate of Kamalabadi Satras in Majuli, Assam ‘Karapat’ was inaugurated at the entrance gate no. 02, Lakeside of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal on Sunday.

This gate has been jointly inaugurated by Vikas Virani (representative of Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge)), Suyesh Kulshrestha (Architecture, Bhopal), Durlov Saikia (Architect, Assam), Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (Director, IGRMS), Dilip Singh (Joint Director, IGRMS) and Praful Barua (Traditional Artist).

The artists of Assam performed the traditional dance ‘Gayan-Bayan’. The construction of this Gate was made by 09 traditional artists (Bhagat) of Majuli led by Praful Barua.

All Research and assembling work was done by Shrikant Gupta (Museum Associate, IGRMS), N. Sakmacha Singh (Museum Associate, IGRMS), Sushil Kumar Gupta (Engineer, IGRMS) and his team.

The detailed video and photo documentation was carried out by DD Senapati (Assistant Cameramen, IGRMS), Sunil Alpuria (Senior Photographer, IGRMS) and his team. A visit to the Karapat Gate is a must for art lovers and historians as this ancient fort holds immense religious and historical significance. He explained the importance of these traditional signs and artefacts.

Srikant Gupta, who is involved in the construction of Karpat, told that Experts and traditional artists from Assam were invited to construct the Karapat similar to that of the Kamlabari Satra of Majuli. Visitors from across the world can see this architectural form and the artwork in the museum premises. The work for construction of Karapat in the museum started in the month of June this year.