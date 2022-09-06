Bhopal: Renu’s Teesri Kasam staged at Shaheed Bhawan

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Renu’s Teesri Kasam staged at Shaheed Bhawan

Mare Gaye Gulfam is a Hindi short story by Phanishwar Nath Renu, which portrays the simplicity of the rural life of India. It tells the story of Hiraman, a bullock cart driver, who gets lucky one day as Hirabai, an actress, sits in his cart.

Tuesday, September 06, 2022
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rang Madhyam Natya Sanstha, in association with the Ministry of Culture, organised a play, ‘Mare Gaye Gulfam Urf Teesri Kasam’ based on a story of the same name by Phanishwar Nath Renu, at Shaheed Bhawan on Tuesday. The play is directed by Dinesh Nayar and has music by Vikas Sirmoliya.

Hirabai, impressed by Hiraman’s simplicity, falls in love with him. The 1966 film, Teesri Kasam, starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman is based on the same story.

In the play, Vikas Sharma and Adheesha Nayar played the roles of Hiraman and Hirabai respectively.

