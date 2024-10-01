 Bhopal: Remove Barricades From Areas Where Metro Work Completed Says MD
Bhopal: Remove Barricades From Areas Where Metro Work Completed Says MD

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:34 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, S Krishna Chaitanya directed to remove the barricades at the earliest from the areas where metro work has been completed. The MD gave the directions during weekly inspection of Metro works.

Notably, owing to barricading at different places under the Metro Project, people are facing a lot of challenges in commuting as they have to take a long route to reach their destination. Clearing of barricades would ensure smooth traffic movement.  

During inspection Chaitanya directed to complete the remaining work of civil and systems shortly. He also discussed the metro multi model transport connectivity and other metro facilities. He asked all contractors to work in tandem to ensure that work speed is not affected.

He took updates on the administrative building, operation control centre, control theatre, telecom equipment room, 2 Inspection way, washing area, test track and other.

The MD also visited Bhopal Metro Priority Corridor between Subash Nagar station and Rani Kamlapati Metro Station. Later talking to Free Press, the MD said that most of the works are running as per schedule.

