Bhopal: Remdesivir to be available to poor, middle class for free: CM

BHOPAL: The State government has fixed rates of all corona-related tests in private hospitals, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. Chouhan also said that there would be a protocol for Remdesivir injection and a ban on unnecessary use of this jab to check the shortage of this shots.

"Directives have also been issued to buy Remdesivir injection which will be made available to the poor and the middleclass people free of cost," said the CM . The chief minister made the statements at 'Swasthya Agraha' campaign at Minto Hall in the city to raise awareness about the corona pandemic. He further said that the government had arranged facilities for treating the corona patients, but the people's cooperation was needed to deal with the disease. His campaign has received cooperation from all political parties, social organisations, religious bodies, residents' associations, traders' unions and many other groups.

Chouhan said that there were 34,000 corona volunteers in the state to handle the situation arising out of the pandemic. According to him, the state government has been monitoring the situation and making all efforts to stop the virus. Chouhan further said that the corona volunteers had been divided into four groups. They are vaccination volunteers, treatment facility volunteers, mask awareness volunteers and Moholla-Toli volunteers. MP means Mask Paheno- Chouhan said MP should be free from the fright of corona. He also said, "MP means Mask Paheno."