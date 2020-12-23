Bhopal: Reliving childhood at Bal Kavita Goshti

BHOPAL: An event ‘Bal Kavita Gosthi’ (Child poetry recitation) was organised at Bal Kalyan Evam Bal Sahitya Shodh Kendra in the city on Wednesday.

Poet Anil Agrawal recited poem ‘Aao milkar le swachchta ki shapath’. It was followed by poem ‘Dhoom Dhadaka karna bhule’ recited by Shyama Gupta, ‘Suno Gaur se duniya walon’ and ‘Geet sunaun sabse achchha’ by Leena Vajpayee, ‘Mann sunder hona chahiye’ by Reena Mishra, ‘Dadi mai to train banaunga’ by Shalini Khare and ‘Suraj ki kirne chitkein’ by Neelu Shukla. Arvind Sharma presented a poem ‘Dost Hamare’ based on nature.

A student Bhumi Shukla presented a poem ‘Pair jo mere thak jate to kandhe per bithate nana’ at the end of the event. Founder of the Kendra and child litterateur Mahesh Saxena presided over the event. Harsh Saxena proposed vote of thanks.