Bhopal: Religious processions called off across state

BHOPAL: Post-SC verdict on Ayodhya, the religious processions cancelled on Sunday, while internet services have been suspended in 5 districts. Section 144 remains clamped across the state.

No incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh after the verdict. Mahesh Awad, a jail guard at the Gwalior Central Jail was suspended with immediate effect by the Gwalior Central Jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sahu for participating in cracker bursting publicly with others in Shinde ki Chhavni area of Gwalior town despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrpC being in place in the district.

According to inputs instead of trying to stop the miscreants from burning crackers, the jail guard remained a mute spectator and participated in the act, which amounted to violation of Jail rules as well as MP Civil Conduct Rules due to which he has been suspended with immediate effect.

In Gwalior one Dinesh Chauhan was arrested in Bahodapur area while allegedly making inflammatory post over a WhatsApp group (named Hindu Sena) after the verdict.

With prohibitory orders in place all processions and rallies, religious processions (including Eid--Milad-un-Nabi processions) were cancelled following meetings between local administrations-police and the organisers.

Sources at the state police HQ informed that no problem was faced by local administrations-police in around 35 communally hyper sensitive and sensitive districts in getting the processions cancelled in these processions on Sunday. However resistance from organisers was faced in communally sensitive Dewas and least communally sensitive Panna, Rewa, Chhatapur and Damoh districts.

Unconfirmed reports said religious processions were taken out in Amarpatan and Unchehra towns of Satna district on Sunday.

Keeping in mind resistance towards cancellation of processions and possible misuse of social media on Sunday (unconfirmed reports suggest some social media posts were made against processions cancelation move), the ADG intelligence SW Naqvi informed that the internet services were suspended in at least five districts, including Khandwa, Chhatapur, Panna, Dewas and Damoh districts since Saturday-Sunday intervening night.

A senior official at the PHQ said, 85 companies of state’s Special Armed Force (SAF) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) are deployed across the state. No untoward incident has reported from anywhere in the state, he added.