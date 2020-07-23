Bhopal: Religious places, hotels, malls to remain closed during 10-day lockdown

BHOPAL: Religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls, public transport and grocery shops would remain closed in state capital during 10-day lockdown starting July 25. Similarly, social gathering and sports activities too would be prohibited.

Chairing corona review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there would be total lockdown within Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits from July 25.

He reviewed corona situation through video-conferencing and endorsed total lockdown. He further said that only supply of milks, medicines, vegetable and fruits would continue. Poor families would not be affected in lockdown as fair price shops would operate.

Industries and factories would be operational, CM added. State capital would be sealed from all side and no one would be permitted to enter or leave during lockdown without e-passes. Educational institutes are already closed and would remain so.