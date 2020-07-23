Bhopal: Religious places, hotels, malls to remain closed during 10-day lockdown

BHOPAL: Religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls, public transport and grocery shops would remain closed in state capital during 10-day lockdown starting July 25. Similarly, social gathering and sports activities too would be prohibited.
Chairing corona review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there would be total lockdown within Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits from July 25.
He reviewed corona situation through video-conferencing and endorsed total lockdown. He further said that only supply of milks, medicines, vegetable and fruits would continue. Poor families would not be affected in lockdown as fair price shops would operate.
Industries and factories would be operational, CM added. State capital would be sealed from all side and no one would be permitted to enter or leave during lockdown without e-passes. Educational institutes are already closed and would remain so.
Fair Price Shops under PDS, will remain opened for BPL families. Petrol pumps operations, LPG cylinders distribution and transportation would continue. Milk vendors and newspaper hawkers would be allowed only from 6:30am to 9.00am.
Construction work will be allowed only when labourers are available at sites. Transportation of essential goods and services on National Highway and state highway would be exempted. Sanchi parlour(milk booths) would be allowed to sell food packets from outlets. Industries operation would be exempted from lockdown and passes issued to factory staff would be valid during lockdown.
Government offices, revenue, civic body office, media, postal services, ATMs, would remain open. Similarly, working in Vallabh Bhavan, Satpura, Vindhyachal would continue as per ruling of General administration (GAD). Government officials would have to show Identity cards (ID-cards). Revenue department offices would work with 30% staff while other offices would work with 10% staff.
