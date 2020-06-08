Bhopal: Religious outfit leader booked for opening temple

BHOPAL: The TT Nagar police have booked a Sanskriti Bachao Manch (a religious outfit) leader and five of his associates for opening a temple despite the ban. The accused and his friends had also recited Mahamrityunjaya jaap inside Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Durga Mandir in TT Nagar on Monday.

The temple was opened at 7 am and closed by afternoon. Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari who commented on his Facebook page on Sunday had said that he will open the temple as there was no threat of COVID-19 infection. Tiwari and his aides were booked under Sections 188, 279, 270 of IPC and Section 51 of Disatster Management Act.

The TT Nagar police have registered FIR against the accused. The accused in his Facebook post had said all temples will open from Monday and the administration knows that coronavirus is not spreading because of temples.

He also said that if the shopping malls are opening, if the liqour shops are opening, organisations and institutions are opening, then what is the problem in opening the temples, he said in his post.

On Sunday, district collector Tarun Pithode had convened a meeting with religious leaders and asked them not to open, shrines, malls and restaurants from Monday. Sanskriti Bachao Manch stated that if devotees follow safe distance and other norms, then what is the harm in performing puja and havan in temples and other religious places.

"We maintained safe distance. Pundits started puja in other temples also with maintaining social distancing. Even then, case has been registered against me and others for performing puja. It reflects the ideological conflict between us and collector. I am hard core BJP loyalist and Tarun Pithode has been appointed as collector during Congress tenure," Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari said.

'We'll look into matter'

"We are aware of the incident. Few people have done it. Havan and puja have been performed at Goddess Durga temple in TT Nagar despite administration's restriction on opening the shrines. We will look into matter." - SP (South) Sai Krishna