Bhopal: Reliance’s Global Logistic Hub to be developed near city

BHOPAL: Reliance Industries is preparing to set up Global Logistic Hub near Bhopal. It has bought 50-acre land for the said purpose from the farmers. According to information, the land, situated at Vidisha Road, has been bought. The work to develop Hub will start soon.

Reliance is looking to set up Logistic Hub on the lines of Wallmart and Amazon. It is setting up Hubs in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Bhopal. The Hub at Bhopal will also cover Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. Reliance has bought land for its project without discussing with the government.

This information was given to industrialist Mukesh Ambani during his meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In the meeting, the Reliance officials refused to take any government land for any of its project. Ambani told Nath that they would bring their project by buying land.

The state government is working hard to bring investment in the fields of horticulture and agriculture. The building of the Hub will raise the possibilities of investment in agri-product business in the state.

Reliance is also setting up a project in Chhindwara. It is also considering starting a new project in partnership with the government. Ambani told Nath that he does not want to bring any project which involves business with the state government.

