Bhopal: Registration of blacklisted NGO restored

BHOPAL: Registration of blacklisted Bhopal based NGO New Pratap Shiksha Evum Samaj Kalyan Samiti whose registration was cancelled by the then Sehore collector on ground of financial irregularities, has been restored.

Sehore collector Ajay Gupta has given clean chit to blacklisted Bhopal based NGO New Pratap Shiksha Evum Samaj Kalyan Samiti. RTI activist Ajay Dubey informed the media on Saturday.

FIR was lodged against NGO New Pratap Shiksha Evum Samaj Kalyan Samiti on the ground of financial irregularities. A fine of Rs50,000 was also slapped on the NGO.

Registration was granted on October 20, 1995. It used to run de-addiction centre in the name of education and used to collect Rs8,000 per month from every candidate. There were 94 candidates in its de-addiction centre which was run in unauthorized way.

The then Sehore Collector Ganesh Mishra had cancelled its registration on May15,2019.

But now collector Ajay Gupta had given clean chit to the said NGO and recommended to PS Social justice for it and PS Social justice Kansotia has accepted it.

In letter to principal secretary social justice, Sehore collector Ajay Gupta, in office, said, “NGO New Pratap Shiksha Evum Samaj Kalyan Samiti is ready to bear fine. Secondly, it will stop running de-addiction centre. So its registration be restored.”

Dubey said, “It is matter of investigation as within 90 days of cancellation of registration, its registration has been restored. I have mailed to Chief minister Kamal Nath with documents and demand a probe into matter.”