Bhopal: Registration begins for sports scholarships

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process of registration for the sports scholarships has started across the state as the department of Sports and Youth Welfare made the hard copy of the forms available at the district sports offices on Friday.

The department had invited applications for state-level sports scholarships for the year 2022.

The circular said that the eligible applicants would include the medal winners at the authorized state level sports championships held between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

ìThe department has a provision to provide sports incentives to the selected winners of state-level champions. The gold medalists would be eligible to receive Rs 10,000, silver medalists Rs 8,000 and the bronze medalists Rs 6,000 as sports scholarship,î said the in charge public relations officer of the department Vikas Khadadkar.

The athletes enrolled or undergoing training at the MP Sports Academy, Training Centre, Feeder Centres or Sports Authority of India training centre would not be eligible for the scholarship, he added.

According to the Department's Incentive Regulation 2019, the medal winners at the authorized state level competitions organised by the recognized sports federations between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, can apply for the sports scholarship.The last date to apply for the scholarship is May 31.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:21 AM IST