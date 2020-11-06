Bhopal: Regional Science Centre to reopen on November 10

Bhopal: The Regional Science Centre will reopen from November 10. The Centre was closed for past eight months because of corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The Ministry of Culture, on November 5, announced that museums, art galleries and exhibitions under it would reopen from November 10 while following Covid preventive measures.

Science Centre’s project coordinator Krishnendu Choudhary told Free Press that they have received the Standard Operating Procedure from the Ministry. “We had already made necessary arrangements. We were just waiting for the formal order,” he said.

Since most of working exhibits in the galleries have to be operated by pressing buttons or touching screens, they have decided to provide disposable hand gloves to all visitors. “No one will be allowed to enter any gallery without masks and gloves,” he said, adding that markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing.

A maximum of 20 visitors will be allowed entry in the galleries at one time for which time slots will be allotted. The centre, which will remain open from 10 am to 6.30 pm, has five galleries. “We were planning to open the Centre in phases but if there will be orders to open all the galleries in one go, we will comply,” Choudhary said.

The background

The Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, is a constituent unit of National Council of Science Museums functioning under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It is engaged in popularising science, educating and enhancing scientific attitude and developing scientific temper among people, specially youths.