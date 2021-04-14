BHOPAL: Red Cross Hospital will be converted into a Covid centre. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang visited the hospital on Wednesday to take stock of the facilities available there and said that Red Cross Hospital would start diagnosing Covid patients.

Earlier, DME minister Sarang had visited Hamidia Hospital to review the medical facilities there. The state government is working to increase beds in public as well as private hospitals. Therefore, an initiative is being taken to increase beds. All avenues are being explored to open Covid centres. This is the reason why Red Cross Hospital has been converted into a Covid hospital.

Sidhdhanta Hospital has already opened separate units for treatment of Covid patients.

’50 beds for Covid patients’

"At least 50 beds will be made available for Covid patients. There’ll be at least 15 beds in the ICU. It’ll soon start diagnosing Covid patients. With the opening of Red Cross Hospital to Covid patients, we’ll stop diagnosing non-Covid patients. It’ll be at par with the district JP Hospital. Both JP Hospital and Red Cross Hospital are located at almost the same place, so, it’ll be convenient for the patients," Chairman of Red Cross Society Ashutosh Purohit said.