Bhopal Red Cross doctor booked for negligence in treatment

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Dr Girish Tiwari, posted in Red Cross hospital Bhopal, has been booked for culpable homicide on Monday. Kamla Nagar police station in-charge told Free Press that a patient Naresh Kumar (43), a resident of Naya Basera colony, was operated upon by Tiwari in 2020. Soon after the surgery, the patient developed complications and died.

The patient’s family filed a complaint with the police accusing the doctor of negligence. The police then approached the registrar of the medical college for the report in connection with the death of the patient. The doctors of medical college, Indore were appointed to look into the patient’s death. After the investigations, the team of doctors submitted its report holding Dr Girish Tiwari responsible for the death of Naresh Kumar.

On the report of the expert panel, the police have registered a case under section 304-A of IPC.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST