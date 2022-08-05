Bhopal: Recruitment under Agnipath scheme to begin from October in city

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Online registration for recruitment of Agniveers on various posts of army under Agnipath Recruitment Scheme- 2022 has commenced from Friday and it will continue till September 3, as per official information.

The “Agnipath” recruitment scheme for Agniveers has begun in 9 districts of Madhya Pradesh from August 5 and will continue till September 3.

The recruitment rally for candidates will begin on October 27 and end on November 6 on the Lal parade ground in the city. Interested candidates can fill the form by clicking on the given link also http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in till September 3.

Registered candidates will get their admit cards through email between September 11 and 17.

This is said by the director of recruitment in army office Colonel Ranji Gorge that the recruitment of male candidates in Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk, Agniveer store keeper and Agniveer tradesman will be conducted in Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha districts.

