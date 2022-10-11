Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of state government departments are yet to furnish details of vacant posts to the government which needs the information to initiate the process of recruitment on 1 lakh posts, as per a letter of the general administration department.

The letter dated October 10, 2022 has been written to all the heads of departments, all the divisional commissioners and all the collectors of the state by the general administration department of the government regarding the recruitment of one lakh government posts in the next one year.

As per the letter, information about state level, divisional level and district level vacancies was sought in prescribed forms till September 23 but most of the departments have not furnished the information to staff selection board and general administration department.

Through the letter all the departments have been instructed to furnish the details on the portal "mid.mp.nic.in/GOIMS/RRIB" compulsorily by October 12, 2022.

"Recruitment on the vacant posts at the state level, divisional level and district level will be done by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission / Staff Selection Board," states the letter.

As per the letter, the recruitment will be carried out as per requisition of the departments. There is consideration to make recruitment on class IV posts through outsourcing.

Staff selection boards will not accept any requisition letter other than those made by the departments.

Where vacant posts are more than 5% of the sanctioned posts in any department the latter will not send the requisition letter for filling more than 5% of the posts.