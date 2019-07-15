Bhopal: Recruitment of school teachers hangs in balance

Bhopal: Recruitment of primary school teachers is stuck after government added new clause for reservation of posts for general and the OBC (Other Backward Classes). Earlier government had changed the recruitment test into eligibility test for the teachers that would apply for the private schools as well. However, after objection from the private schools, school education department had to withdraw its order. Government then started the process all over again for the recruitment of primary teachers but government is yet to ascertain the number of vacant posts.

School education department had sent a letter to the Professional Examination Board (formerly known as Vyapam) for recruitment of about 10,000 primary teachers but the Professional Examination Board returned the letter after reservation clause was made for the General and the OBC class. Reservation of 10% for the general category and 27% for the candidates belonging to the OBC was made after the demand was sent to the PEB. Rationalisation of posts has added to the woes of teacher recruitment.

According to RTE (Right to Education) Act one teachers is required per 30 students. There are several schools where strength of students have gone down drastically after students shifted to private schools under RTE. School education department has asked the schools to provide strength of students for past five years. PEB had earlier conducted recruitment for middle school and higher secondary school teachers but recruitment process for primary teachers hasn’t been done for quite long.

On the other hand, aspirants are anguished over government’s approach of postponing the recruitment of primary teachers. Several aspirants work as guest teachers in the schools and are upset because rationalisation of posts and teachers transfers has an adverse impact over appointment of guest teachers as well. More than 3.63 lakh candidates have applied for guest teacher online through education portal. About 1.49 lakh candidates have applied for the first time while 2.14 lakh were registered and verified last year.