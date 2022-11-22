Bhopal: Recruitment in government posts picks up pace

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the process has been started to fill 1,12,724 government vacancies in the state. The work took a rapid stride in the month of November. Necessary process is being followed to fill about 60k posts. All departments are active in this work. There are 1,271 vacancies in Class I, 20,728 in Class II, 82,879 in Class III and 9091 in class IV levels.

The CM was reviewing the filling of one lakh posts in various government departments at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Necessary action is being taken after permission from the finance department to fill these posts. From August 15 to October 31, 36,235 posts were advertised. In the month of November, 3,926 posts have been advertised. About 19k posts will be advertised by the end of this month.

As many as 1,595 appointments have been made in eight departments in the last three months. In the last quarter, 722 appointments have been made in the tribal affairs department and 852 in the health department. As many as 15,196 posts have been advertised in the school education department and 15,618 in the tribal affairs department. Appointments are being made continuously in all the departments.