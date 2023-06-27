Bhopal: Recruitment Anomalies, BU Hands Over More Documents To Probe Panel

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University on Monday handed over documents sought by the probe panel in connection with the ongoing investigation against 163 employees whose appointment is under the scanner.

A single-member panel of a retired Judge is looking into the anomalies in the recruitment had sought additional documents from the university officials. The probe is underway against 163 employees as their appointment was not in sync with the rules.

The buzz is that appointments of these employees were done even as there was no sanctioned post for them. The appointments were done during the 1990s. The probe panel is expected to submit its findings in the coming days.

