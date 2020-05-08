Bhopal records two more deaths, 46 positive cases

Forty six more positive cases and two more deaths have been recorded in Bhopal on Thursday taking the death to 22 and positive cases to 716. In two days, the state capital recorded seven deaths leaving the health department high and dry.

National Highway (NH-12) which is also known as Hoshangabad Road, has been closed for traffic near Pull-Bogda as it was passing through containment areas near Aishbag and Jahangirabad.

Jahangirabad area reported 127 positive cases so far. It is one of the major hotspots in the state capital. Similarly, Aishbag is also hotspot as daily more and more positive results are coming from there.

IG (police) Upendra Jain said “Just because NH-12 passes through containment zones like hotspots Aishbag and Jahangirabad and most positive patients are residing along the highway sides. So the NH-12 has been closed for traffic in order to curb people’s movement from one area. We have focused on containment areas and police have been deployed to check public movement from one hotspot to other hotspot.”

As far deaths are concerned, a 90-year-old patient died in AIIMS while a 75-year-old woman died in Hamidia Hospital. So in last two days, Bhopal recorded seven deaths. It is a matter of concern for the health department where positive cases as well as deaths are increasing in alarming rates.

22 more win battle against corona

Twenty-two more patients were discharges from Chirayu Hospital and AIIMS in the state capital on Thursday. Twenty were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and two from AIIMS. As many as 402 patients have so far recovered and returned to homes. Nine-month-old Subhaker Baghel was one of the patients who were discharged. Eight-year-old Rajeev Yadav and 70-year-old Phulwati Bai, too, won the battle against the coronavirus.

Doctors at the hospital advised the discharged patients to remain in quarantine for 14 days.