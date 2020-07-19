Bhopal records single-day spike of 155 corona cases

The city recorded highest spike in corona positive cases, 155 to be precise, on Sunday taking the tally to 4402 and 135 deaths. Five deaths have been reported in last 24 hours. Shahpura, Arera Colony, Kolar, Misrod have reported sizable number of positive cases. E-1 and E-2 Arera colony reported positive cases. A family member has tested positive in Arera Colony, which reported nine positive cases. Chandan Nagar recorded four members of same family with corona infection. AIIMS boys’ hostel reported one positive as medical student has tested positive. Four staffers from Asha Niketan have tested positive. They have been admitted in Chirayu Hospital. Kolar-Misrod region reported 29 positive cases.

Earlier, in E-2, Arera Colony, 18 family members were reported infected. However, positive cases are randomly surfacing in new Bhopal.

About 25 positive cases were reported from Old Bhopal, Jahangirabad zone, covering Tallaya, Jahangirabad, Aishbag, Kotwali. Jahangirabad reported seven positive cases. Chowk Bazar, which is highly congested area, has reported cases among traders. Kotwali reported five cases and Aishbag reported three cases while Tallaya reported four cases. Bairagarh zone reported nine cases.

MP Nagar tehsildar Manish Sharma said Awadhpuri reported three positive cases. MP Nagar and Anna Nagar reported one positive each. Piplani reported three positive cases. Arera Colony, Shahpura, and Kolar areas have reported sizeable number of positive cases. Administration has taken preventive measures to check the spread.