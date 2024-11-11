Bhopal: Recklessly Driven Bus Mows Down Two Bike Riders

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven bus allegedly rammed into two bike-borne men on Shamshabad-Berasia road of rural Bhopal on Saturday and ran over them, killing them on the spot, the police said. The police have taken cognisance of the incident and have registered an FIR against the errant bus driver, who is at large.

Berasia police station TI Arun Sharma told Free Press that the duo who died has been identified as Sanjeev Vishwakarma (27) and Rizwan Khan (31), both residents of Patharia. Both of them were drivers by profession and on Saturday, they were on their way to Bhopal to see Sanjeev’s elder brother, Vinod.

In the evening hours of Saturday, when the duo reached Meghra Kalan junction on Berasia-Shamshabad road, a bus coming from the opposite direction, which had been rushing at high speed, knocked them down. The duo fell on the ground and the vehicle ran over them. Both of them sustained grievous injuries on their head and died.

The police were informed, who rushed to the scene and referred the duo’s body for post-mortem. According to the police, Rizwan was a father of five kids, while Sanjeev was slated to get married this month. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused bus driver, who sped away from the scene.