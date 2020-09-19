Bhopal receives 29 % surplus rainfall

Monsoon has been bountiful in Bhopal which so far has recorded 29 per cent above average rainfall. The district has received 1188.5mm rainfall till Saturday, while the optimum rainfall is 923.8 mm rainfall. However, as far as the state is concerned, it has recorded 2 per cent above rainfall. While the average in state stands 903.9 mm, it has received 926.3mm rains this year till date. 9mm.

A wet spell is expected from Sunday and it is likely to work till September 26 in the state. Weatherman attributed the rain to tropical storm formed over Bay of Bengal and which has reached Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A spell of rain in the capital city on Saturday providing much needed relief from sultry weather. The city recorded 1.22 cm rainfall in the evening.

Other cities also recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mohkheda recorded 7cm, Badwani 6cm, while Anjad, Parasia, Tamia and Tendukheda each recorded 3cm rains.

Harasi, Jawar, Sardarpur, Alot recorded 2cm rainfall. Depalpur, Amla, Vidisha, Indore, Gandhwani, Prabhatpatan, Dewas Tonkkhurd, Gadarwara, Seoni, Bichhiya, Malajhkhand, Narsingpur recorded 1cm each.Rain