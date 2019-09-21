Bhopal: Reality may rattle BJP, Congress, bureaucracy

BHOPAL: The revelations in the honeytrap case and the arrest of women, who used to get government assignments and extort money, are going to shape further developments in the state.

It has come to the fore that the politicians related to BJP and Congress along with bureaucrats had relations with these women arrested by police in honeytrap case.

Not only politicians and bureaucrats, but many other persons are also involved in the matter. It may emerge as an example of how politicians and bureaucrats manage to get their work done.

It has come to fore during police investigations that the suspects namely Shweta Jain, Arti Dayal, Barkha Bhatnagar Soni and Shweta Jain were involved in getting works for NGO and government supplies.

Police have not yet revealed about the NGOs benefitted through the dealings of these women.

Several BJP leaders, who were powerful during previous government, are found to be having connections with Shweta, who resides in Minal Residency.

It is alleged that Shweta was very close to three ministers in the previous government. She got several works assigned from the departments headed by these ex-ministers. Shweta allegedly had friendly relations to around half-a-dozen top officers and they used to visit her place frequently.

Barkha Bhatnagar Soni was allegedly very close to leaders, linked to a top Congress leader of Indore. Barkha is also allegedly close to two ministers. Barkha, who married Congress leader Amit Soni, was seen with another Congress leader.

Barkha and Amit used to accompany this leader during his Indore visits. They both got several assignment allotted to them through these leaders.

Used to give clients to Arti

Shweta had met Arti few years ago. They both started striking deals. Shweta allegedly introduced Arti to ACS, whose video is being widely circulated on social media.

Arti then also introduced Monika in the alleged racket. Shweta and Arti were also connected to some more persons who used to go these officers for their works. They got several works done through them.

Barkha is social media incharge of Congress

Barkha Bhatnagar Soni was made social media in charge of State Women Congress by All India Women Congress, social media in charge, Chitra Sarwara in February, 2018.

No information so far has come from Congress about removal of Barkha from this post. Amit Soni, husband of Barkha, was removed from social media of state Congress in June, 2019.