Bhopal: Real Estate Regulatory Authority to hold Lok Adalat on April 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will hold Lok Adalat on April 10 to redress property related grievances.

It will be held through video conferencing from 10 am to 5 pm keeping in view the rise in corona cases. The agreements between builders and complainants have to be emailed by April 9 if they have disputes related to properties. The RERA aims to settle disputes between promoters (builders) and home buyers.

Most complaints pertain to delay in handing over the property even after payment of amount, non-cooperative and irresponsible behaviour of promoters. RERA intervenes in matter to settle their disputes.

Concerning parties will have to be present before competent authorities for settlement of disputes.