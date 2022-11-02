Bhopal: RBI launches financial inclusion drive

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reserve Bank of India has launched a financial literacy - financial inclusion campaign named as Main Bhi Jagruk from November 1 to November 30. The Reserve Bank of India has directed all banks to organise camps from November 1 to November 30 in the city. Under this, a district level programme, a block level programme, and every bank branch will have to organise a financial literacy camp.

The main objective of the programme is to make common people aware of financial literacy and provide them with information about the Unified Ombudsman Scheme of banks.

In the financial literacy - financial inclusion programme of the RBI, every bank in the district will have to set up a camp around its branch. Such programmes will be organised in the branches of private and government banks in the city. The awareness campaign is for various communities including women self-help groups, senior citizens, schoolchildren and common citizens.