Bhopal: Razing houses, shops without probe is injustice, says Shahar Qazi

“This is nothing less than oppression of Muslims. Those who are guilty should be punished but without probing veracity of accusations houses and business establishments of Muslims are being razed,” said Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Violence erupted in Khargone on April 10 when some pelted stones on Ram Navami procession |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim clerics including Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi met the director general of police Sudhir Saxena on Tuesday and demanded fair probe into Khargone violence, adding that houses and shops should not be razed without proper investigation.

“This is nothing less than oppression of Muslims. Those who are guilty should be punished but without probing veracity of accusations houses and business establishments of Muslims are being razed,” said Syed Mushtaq Ali. The delegation also demanded action against MLAs of ruling party who were issuing provocative statements.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:10 PM IST