 Bhopal: Rare Surgery Performed Through Spinal Chord At BMHRC
Bhopal: Rare Surgery Performed Through Spinal Chord At BMHRC

This renal surgery is an effective alternative to commonly used transperitoneal approach.

Staff Reporter Updated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) has performed the first retroperitoneoscopic nephrectomy on a 74-year-old gas victim patient, who was also suffering from the serious heart and lung ailments.

Retroperitoneoscopic nephrectomy is a complex laproscopic surgery to remove kidney by using the latent space between the back psoas muscles of a patient. This renal surgery is an effective alternative to commonly used transperitoneal approach.

The patient's heart was only 20 per cent functional. He had a large cyst in left lingular lobe and fibrotic bands in both the lower lobes of lung. Therefore, it was not possible to operate through transperitoneal approach, that is, surgery through abdomen.

Dr Abhishek Choube, assistant professor, Department of Urology at BMHRC said, “Patient had a history of smoking and hypertension. He had a stone in kidney and was complaining of fever and abdominal pain. Patient’s left kidney has ceased to function and it was essential to remove it to protect other organs from infection.”

Eyelid tumour surgery performed at AIIMS An operation of rare eyelid tumor with reconstruction was performed at AIIMS Bhopal. A 50-year-old patient was suffering from tumour for the last 12 months in her upper eyelid. The surgery had 2 stages.

In the first stage, the flap was raised from the forehead and made suitable to apply on the inner side of eye contact., After 1 week in the 2nd stage, the wide excision of tumour and reconstruction of upper eyelid was done.

