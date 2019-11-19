Bhopal: Rapid rail between Indore & Dewas: Jaivardhan

BHOPAL: Aspiring beyond Metro project the state government is working to run Rapid Rail said, urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh at a press conference on Tuesday.

Singh said talks have been held with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over running of the Rapid Rail between Indore and Dewas.

DMRC is working on Delhi-Merut Rapid Rail and it will conduct a feasibility survey soon, said Singh.

Singh said electric rickshaw (e-rickshaws) is being launched and 100 e-rickshaws will be given to women in Indore. He said around 10 promises (Vachans) have been fulfilled in one year, which were mentioned in the Vachan Patra of Congress and his department will fulfill all promises in five years.

The first installment of loan from EIB and ADB for Metro rail has been sanctioned. Bhopal and Indore will be declared Metropolitan area soon. He said some rural areas would also come under ambit of Metropolitan area.

Talks with department of rural development department are on about decision making for developmental works in villages.

Green bonds worth Rs 500 cr for solar plants: Singh said monthly electricity bill to bring Narmada water to Indore is Rs 17 crore and to save this money, green bonds will be issued to setup solar plants worth Rs 500 crore.

BMC coming in way of BRTS survey: Jaivardhan Singh said it is necessary to get survey conducted by Central Road Research Institute before demolishing BRTS. Mayor in Council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation has denied permission to get the survey done. Urban administration department will bear the charge of study and take report from BRTS for further action.

Bhopal master plan, BMC’s delimitation: Singh said the master plan of Bhopal would be published by the end of this year. Singh, on Indore High Court putting a stay on delimitation process of Municipal Corporation, said the government is going to submit its reply. The process of making two Municipal Corporations in Bhopal is continuing and decision will be taken after court completing its procedure.

GIS mapping, water audit: Singh said Bhopal would be mapped through Global Information System (GIS). The master plans of cities like New York and Shanghai are being studied and the Master plan of 34 GIS-based cities will be prepared on these lines. It will also allow knowing the quality of water. It has been decided to get the audit of water done to know about contaminated water. The GIS linking will also help in knowing the quality of water in water tanks.